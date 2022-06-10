"A day under the stars" for prom goers!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's PossAbilties STARS program is having their prom Friday! And for most of the guests...it will be their first.
STARS is an Olmsted County organization that provides day services for children and adults with disabilities.
"A lot of the guys in the past, in high school, didn't necessarily have the same experience that me and you would have had," said STARS II Program Manager Aly Steffen. "And I was shocked to find out how many of them said - I never went to prom, I went to homecoming but not prom. So we thought - why not throw a huge prom here? We're all super excited. It will be a once in a lifetime experience."
13 couples have been getting ready for the big night.
The theme is "A day under the stars" - which is truly a testament to their program.
"The participants have been through the roof," said Steffen. "For the past couple of weeks it's all they've been talking about. We've gone prom shopping, decoration shopping - we've already had a couple people try and sneak in their prom outfits early. But we're like - no you've got to wait!"
Prom is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The grand march will start at 10 a.m., followed by lunch, dessert, and dancing!