2nd annual RFD Women's Expo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday was the second annual Rochester Fire Department's Women's Expo to give women a firsthand look at what it takes to be a firefighter.
"Today's been a great experience to see all these young women come out here and show up...they're kind of timid and kind of nervous then they start to do these things and you can see them blossom and grow and get the confidence - it's great," said Firefighter Mandee Marx, who has spearheaded the expo.
Participants started the day with strengthening exercises firefighters do - put on by Olmsted Medical Center. After that, people were put into groups of three to four and went around to different stations. Women broke open a door, learned how to extricate someone from a car, climbed a 110 foot aerial ladder, took a nozzle into a room, did some physical agility tests, and repelled from a four story building!
There were also women from other fire departments there to lead groups and join in on the firefighter fun.
Marx said she hopes women will walk away with from this experience, she said just knowing they are capable of anything.
"Just knowing they can do this job. Knowing that this job is not just for big, strong people - if you have a heart and you really want to do something, you can do it. Everybody is welcome is this is an amazing career," said Marx.
50 young women signed up for Saturday's expo.