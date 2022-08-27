 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Iowa, including the following
counties, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Winnebago, Worth
and Wright.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- While recent conditions have generally been dry over the
watch area, there is concern that storms may repeat over the
same area tonight into Sunday morning, leading to rainfall
amounts of 3 to 5 inches and possibly higher amounts in
localized areas. While the soil can likely absorb this
rainfall, especially in rural areas with agricultural fields,
if the higher rainfall amounts fell over an urbanized area,
it could lead to an increasing risk of flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's walk in Rochester raises money in support of the disease

  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday was the 2022 'Walk To End Alzheimer's' walk in Rochester.

In the United States, more than 6 million people are living with Alzheimer's disease 99,000 of them in Minnesota. 

Funds raised Saturday help the Alzheimer's Association continue to provide no-cost critical care and support services for those living with the disease. 

By walking, people also help the association continue its work as a leading voice advocating  for federal and state legislation. 

Minnesota Senator Carla Nelson, has a personal connection to the disease. She supported bills this past legislative session to increase funding for earlier diagnosis and awareness with the 'Alzheimer's Caregivers and Support Act.' 

"You're here today to walk in honor of your loved ones, and to raise money to better prevent, better diagnose/earlier diagnosis, better treatment, and better lives,” says Sen. Nelson. 

The different colored flowers all have different meanings, but white represents survivors of Alzheimer's as researchers look for a cure to the life-threatening disease. 

"We're in the fight to help the Alzheimer's Association fund research, raise awareness, and provide care and support services until the day we end Alzheimer's,” says Marlin Hofer, with Edward Jones. 

For those who weren't able to attend but are interested in supporting the Walk To End Alzheimer's you can donate online here

 

