2022 Mayor's Medal of Honor ceremony held at Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The 39th annual Mayor's Medals of Honor ceremony took place at the Mayo Civic Center early Thursday afternoon.
Each year 14 community members are nominated for these awards in honor of their immense contributions to the city of Rochester.
The vital impact that these honorees make is recognized across different focus areas - including heroism, sustainability, educational excellence, and community-wide service.
Dan Fifield, co-founder of the LandingMN, was one of the 14 honorees to receive a medal.
"I need to thank the community, I need to thank our staff and our board," Fifield said. "It's not me, it's everybody that has touched us and has touched the Landing that has gotten us here today."
Fifield was awarded for his impact in community-wide service, including sheltering the homeless, guiding victims of substance abuse and domestic violence to recovery, and creating a safe, shared space for community members that are going through hard times.
"Thank you everybody for this award and this honor, and for your continued support," Fifield said.
Each year, nominations are placed in October, and an award can only be won by the same person once.
To learn more about the Mayor's Medal of Honor, click here.