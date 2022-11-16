2022 Community Health Needs Assessment released

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Olmsted County Public Health Services, in collaboration with Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center, has released the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment.
For about ten years, the county has been assessing general public health through surveys and research.
Between data and feedback gained from residents, there are three categories that are this year's priorities for public health improvement: mental health, substance use, and access to care.
Of the 36 indicators used to determine which health needs should be prioritized, these three were the most prevalent during studies.
"It really gives us an opportunity to work collaboratively with partners across Olmsted County, and also being able to work with residents themselves," shared Derrick Fritz, Olmsted County Public Health community health assessment and planning coordinator.
Fritz also shared that it gives the residents a time to voice their concerns about health, and be forward with the county and community partners so that there is total transparency.
To see the 2022 report, visit the CHNA website.