Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

125 Live in need of donations for its food pantry

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's 125 Live is in desperate need of donations for its food pantry.

The food pantry opened in the beginning of this year. It started with about 600 visitors a month to the food pantry, and now it's seeing up to 800 a month.

The pantry is in need of just about everything, like: fresh items, ready-to cook and ready-to-eat items. These are for people who may not be able to open cans and hard-to-open packages.

Most of the population of 125 Live is older residents and not only have the last few years affected their income, they are also still feeling the impacts of the ongoing pandemic and the isolation.

"Of the approximately 16,000 seniors in our community, 3,000 of them statistically don't know where the next meal is going to come from," said 125 Live Operations Manager Ken Baerg. "When we actually opened this, we were hearing stories from our members specific to COVID-related, was they were eating breakfast cereal two meals a day, by themselves, not being able to come in, visit with others. So what we have here is our opportunity to bring people in together, get them food that's healthy - something a little out of the ordinary that they're able to afford."

Baerg said the food pantry allows seniors to save on food - so they can spend their money on other things. This also helps them maintain long-term independence at home.

Anyone is welcome to drop off donations at 125 Live between 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to  4 p.m. on Sundays.

