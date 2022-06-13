125 Live in need of donations for its food pantry

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's 125 Live is in desperate need of donations for its food pantry.
The food pantry opened in the beginning of this year. It started with about 600 visitors a month to the food pantry, and now it's seeing up to 800 a month.
The pantry is in need of just about everything, like: fresh items, ready-to cook and ready-to-eat items. These are for people who may not be able to open cans and hard-to-open packages.
Most of the population of 125 Live is older residents and not only have the last few years affected their income, they are also still feeling the impacts of the ongoing pandemic and the isolation.
"Of the approximately 16,000 seniors in our community, 3,000 of them statistically don't know where the next meal is going to come from," said 125 Live Operations Manager Ken Baerg. "When we actually opened this, we were hearing stories from our members specific to COVID-related, was they were eating breakfast cereal two meals a day, by themselves, not being able to come in, visit with others. So what we have here is our opportunity to bring people in together, get them food that's healthy - something a little out of the ordinary that they're able to afford."
Baerg said the food pantry allows seniors to save on food - so they can spend their money on other things. This also helps them maintain long-term independence at home.
Anyone is welcome to drop off donations at 125 Live between 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.