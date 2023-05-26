"100 deadliest days on MN roads" begins this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Heading into Memorial Day weekend is also the start of the 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roads.
Minnesota has seen some deadly years on the road recently.
In 2022, there were 446 traffic-related deaths on Minnesota roads, according to the MN Office of Traffic Safety. So far this year, there have been 96 deaths.
"For all of us, that's unacceptable and we need to find ways to curb that number and get it down. It's at an unacceptable level," says Captain of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Patrol Division Kelly Lee.
This stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day are known as the 100 deadliest days, because it's traditionally when the most fatal traffic crashes happen.
Kelly says this summer drivers need to slow down, remember to put your seatbelt on, and remove distractions - especially cell phones.
He says there are more DWI arrests over the holidays for people drinking and driving. To combat the increase in arrests and fatalities, expect more patrols this weekend.
"All the agencies in SE MN hopefully up their anti on driving enforcement, but we also use specialized enforcement where there's extra funds provided by the state of MN to conduct enforcement details - we do different things like a seatbelt wave, distracted driving wave, a speed enforcement wave, and two DUI waves," says Lee.
There were nearly 26,000 DWI arrests in 2022 in Minnesota and 520 in Olmsted County in 2021, according to the Office of Traffic Safety.