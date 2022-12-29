Celebrate Rochester New Year's Eve event comes to Mayo Civic Center this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While people are headed to the last of the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic basketball tournament Thursday and Friday, the Mayo Civic Center is preparing to welcome a brand new event to the Med City this weekend.
It's called Celebrate Rochester! New Year's Eve.
The arena that's set up for basketball tournament, will be flipped to a concert venue for Saturday night.
2 p.m. to 8 p.m. that night is focused on family friendly activities including roller skating, arcade and video games, and food vendors.
From 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. four local bands will get the crowd ready for the ball drop at midnight.
The last couple of years the pandemic has kept everyone isolated.
VP of marketing for Experience Rochester, Bill Von Bank is hoping to give everyone something to look forward to.
“What I love about this is there is so much local to it. We have 6 bands. 5 are local from Rochester. So we have 6 local/regional bands. So keeping this event a Rochester centric event.”
He says people are invited to come and go all day long.
“We can be a pre visit or a post visit. So there's that opportunity and we can plug and play and fit into other NYE plans. It’s just a great opportunity for us to come together as a community and celebrate,” Von Bank adds.
It open to all ages.
Donations will be accepted to support area nonprofits including The Landing MN, The Boys And Girls Club of Rochester, and Rochester Parks Foundation.
While general admission is free, there are VIP tables available for purchase.
For more all the details and to purchase VIP, click here.