CDC releases new guidelines for Covid-19

KIMT NEWS 3.- The CDC is releasing new guidelines recommending the nation moves away from quarantining and social distancing to reduce severe disease from Covid-19.
The guidelines were released on Thursday. The decision was made as nearly the entire us population has at least some immunity through vaccination, previous infection or both.
The agency says contact tracing should be limited to hospitals and certain high-risk group-living situations such as nursing homes. The CDC also advises against quarantining if someone has been exposed to Covid-19 but aren't infected.
"I'm actually ok with it. Being around variants and other things like Covid are generally not terribly, unless you're unvaccinated. If you're vaccinated and you're just under contact, that's ok," says one visitor who did not want his name to be shared.
Other people including Dessa Harvey think we shouldn't give up on quarantining and social distancing yet.
"I think we should still be taking preventative measures and we should still be taking precautions because we're still living with Covid. We need to make sure that we're protecting people that are more vulnerable," says Harvey.
The CDC is still encouraging anyone with symptoms gets tested and to stay home for five days if you test positive. It also recommends anyone with moderate symptoms and who has been hospitalized, stays home for at least ten days.