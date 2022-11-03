Byron High School students tour RCTC’S Heintz Center to get their hands on the trades

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Wednesday Students from Byron High School got to tour Crenlo Engineered Cabs and RCTC’S Heintz Center.
Students got to learn about trade opportunities from bricklayers, welders, and concrete layers, to plumbers.
Byron High School Teacher Maxwell Gunter says the best part of being in the trades is having a part in the final product of what you've worked on.
“Who put that up, how was that put up, many of us don't know how. So we need to figure that out and we need to have those skilled workers - man or woman - someone's gotta do it.”
While he has seen an increase in women showing interest in the trades, he says there's been a dwindling number of overall students who are interested in those jobs.
“You’re gonna make a good amount of money if you stick with it, I mean pay carpenters up to $35/hour which is really good considering in 4 years you can make that much,” Gunter adds.
According to Minnesota's Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), manufacturing companies in Minnesota are projected to add over 5,000 jobs in the next year.
Additionally in the past two years, manufacturing has experienced rapid growth including a gain of 17,000 jobs from the second quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2022.