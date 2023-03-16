'Be The Match' Seeks to Meet Goal

ROCHESTER, Minn.--You may be one "sign up" away from saving a life, that's according to Be The Match who partnered with the University of Minnesota, Rochester for a donor drive. the organization commits itself to matching potential blood stem cell donors with patients dealing with life-threatening diseases, like leukemia and lymphoma.
Brianna Bowland, a Workup specialist with Be the Match says one patient who is on the list is under two years old, and of the millions who have registered– he still has not found a match.
Bowland adds, " his family has been very dedicated. Going to a bunch of schools and a bunch of drives all over Minnesota these past couple weeks and months and they have really been pushing to find a match for Ari.”
Earlier we spoke with an individual who describes what the donor process was like for her.
"All along the way, 'be the match' made us feel comfortable. they helped us with travel plans, they helped us with any expenses that came along with the trip,” says Amber Klein, Content Creation Specialist at the University of Minnesota, Rochester.
The two-day drive is open to the public and is aiming to meet it's goal of 100 signees by Thursday which is the final day for registering at UMR. On Wednesday, within only a few hours, 'Be the Match' surpassed it's initial goal of 50 sign ups.