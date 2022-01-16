Authorities respond to plane landing at RST

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester International Airport is all clear Sunday evening after Rochester Police, Rochester Fire, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service responded to an emergency landing. RPD tells KIMT the issue was a false alarm and no one was hurt.
The MEDEVAC plane landed because of a hydraulics issue shortly before 7 p.m. There was concern of a fire onboard, but after it landed at RST, authorities did not find a fire.
According to Flight Aware, the plane was on its third flight of the day. It was coming from Scottsdale, AZ with five people onboard. This was a scheduled landing.