Austin's 'Zip the Cat' in the running for America's Favorite Pet 2023

AUSTIN, Minn. - He may wear a tuxedo, but Zip the cat is comfortable at home on the farm.
Zip is currently in second place in the 2023 America's Favorite Pet contest. If Zip wins, his owners will take home a $5,000 prize, and a feature in Catster Magazine.
The black and white feline was born with just three toes on his left front paw. Zip has faced his share of adversity, as he was diagnosed with a kidney disease three years ago. He needs medicine twice a day to deal with the issue.
He doesn't let these issues slow him down. Zip enjoys hunting for rats and mice out on the farm, and riding on the tractor and ATV.
Stan and Faye Rudsenske are Zip's cat parents and they hope their active kitty makes the cut as the top pet in the USA.
You can vote for Zip here. Voting ends on February 23rd.