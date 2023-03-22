Albert Lea Robotics Team makes world tournament for second straight year

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - For the second year in a row, the Albert Lea Robotics Team is headed to the world championship.
The high school team, nicknamed the Broken Zip Ties, clinched a spot in the tournament after competing at the state tournament despite the team not winning the tournament.
"At state, there are several different awards that will qualify you for the world championship," said Brecken Koepke, a sophomore on the team. "What we won is the Excellence Award, which [we won for] overall excellence in many different categories including an interview with the judge at the competition, as well as an engineering notebook, which we document our building process and our design stuff."
It's a big win for a team that already has plenty of hardware in their trophy case. Much of the team's success comes from Albert Lea's robotics program spanning multiple schools. In total, the district has two high school teams and four middle school teams, with plans to create an all-girls team as well.
Burke Egner, who coaches many of the teams, cites this system as the reason for the team's continued development and success.
"Our current team that's going to the world championships was actually the first team at the middle school when robotics started here at Albert Lea," he said. "So those students hopefully can continue on and we see a lot of success with students that started in 6th grade and continue going up into high school and keep robotics going."
The development doesn't stop there, though. Besides learning how to work with robots, students can also learn a variety of other skills by participating.
"These students work on problem solving and engineering skills," said Egner. "They document everything they do in an engineering notebook, they learn coding skills, but it also helps with their soft skills."
Perhaps most important of all, however, is the lifelong bonds that have been forged between the team members as a result of working with each other for so long.
"We spend a lot of time together," said Maxx Richards, another sophomore on the team. "We go through some arguments sometimes, but that's just part of the team. We hang out a lot, we have a lot of fun at competitions, and it's just overall a good time."
The team looks for to competing for the championship, which is being held in Dallas from April 25th to the 28th.