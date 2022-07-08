 Skip to main content
2022 Winona County Fair brings crowds back to St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Minn. - This week is the Winona County fair, the first of many kicking off the summer.

Friday’s ‘Grand Stand’  event is the Tri State Truck and Tractor Pull. 

County Fair Board President., Cindy Timm says last year  grand stands were packed being back after COVID shut down the previous year.  

And she’s anticipating the same again  this year, though they have to limit the seating. 

“You know with this pandemic that's gone on, it's kind of a time where people can kind of forget that, and just enjoy yourselves.” says Timm. 

"Hanging out with friends when you're not busy on show day," says Kelsey Kronevusche her favorite part about the county fair is.

Cattle Shower, Lauryn Murphy adds, “Going on rides and working with the animals, and washing them is one of my favorite things to do.” 

Timm also has some advice is you're coming out to brave the heat this weekend. 

“Hydrate yourself and get under the shade. Be real careful about that. You gotta pace yourself and if it's too hot out here then maybe you need to go home.” 

The last day of the Winona County Fair is Sunday.

