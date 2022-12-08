1 injured, $220K in damage following Wednesday night fire in Freeborn Co.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One person was injured during a fire that resulted in $220,000 in damage in Freeborn County.
The fire was called in at 9:11 p.m. from 614 Krikava Rd. and involved a four-stall garage.
“The residents had evacuated the home and fire crews rescued a cat from the blaze. One homeowner sustained minor injuries to his face. Glenville and Conger fire departments were called to assist with hauling water and fighting the fire. Crews were on the scene for about four hours extinguishing the fire and looking for hot spots,” fire officials said.
The homeowner had been working on a vehicle in the garage when it started on fire before it spread to the garage and the home.