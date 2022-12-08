 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous travel from wintry weather later today into
tonight...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this
afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will
favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa.
The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across
northern Iowa, where 3 to 5 inches should be common by late
Friday morning. The snow will create areas of hazardous travel
conditions due to slick and covered roads along with visibility
reductions. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and
Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible.
This would lead to slick conditions, particularly on elevated
surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch. Highest snow accumulations toward the Minnesota
border.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact this evening's commute as well as Friday
morning's commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

1 injured, $220K in damage following Wednesday night fire in Freeborn Co.

  • Updated
  • 0

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One person was injured during a fire that resulted in $220,000 in damage in Freeborn County.

The fire was called in at 9:11 p.m. from 614 Krikava Rd. and involved a four-stall garage.

The residents had evacuated the home and fire crews rescued a cat from the blaze. One homeowner sustained minor injuries to his face. Glenville and Conger fire departments were called to assist with hauling water and fighting the fire. Crews were on the scene for about four hours extinguishing the fire and looking for hot spots,” fire officials said. 

The homeowner had been working on a vehicle in the garage when it started on fire before it spread to the garage and the home.

 

