Speech to Text for Your Tuesday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( the stretch of dry, warm weather continues into your patriot day with a twist; wind will be picking up substantially from the south, bringing about more warmth and moisture through the rest of the week. winds will fall anywhere between 5 to 15 mph with gusts coming in up to 30 mph, and highs topping off in the upper 70s to lower 80s. lows will also remain much warmer than the average, falling into the lower 60s across the next few days. other than a few small, thin clouds, the sunshine will remain dominant as summer makes a triumphant comeback. the weekend also looks to remain dry with highs hovering in the lower to middle 80s. clouds will increase through sunday, but not by much. we'll be able to enjoy even more of the summer sun into the next work week. today: mostly sunny/breezy highs: upper 70s to lower 80s winds: south at 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph tonight: mostly clear lows: lower 60s winds: south at 10 to 15 mph wednesday: mostly sunny thanks jon.///