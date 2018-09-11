Speech to Text for Local events remembering 9/11

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

11th... and this a live look at the pentagon in washington d.c. this morning.... for the last 17 years.... today is a day americans will never forget.... today marks 17 years since the deadliest terror attack on u?s soil... this is video from that day... 4 planes were hijacked by al? queda terrorists... two were flown into the world trade center in new york city... another crashed into the pentagon... the 4th never hit its target... crashing in a pennsylania field... killing everyone on board.. nearly 3,000 people died that day... with over 6? thousand more people hurt.... the heros of the day were first reponders... firefighers and police... and on the 17th anniversary of 9?11... a number of events in our area are not only honoring first responders... but making sure they can be honored every day for years to come. good morning arielle and tyler, this is stewartville fire and rescue's new memorial to remember fallen firefighters. and it's grand opening has a special meaning today on september 11th. so these are the names of all prior members that are deceased. steve wolf is the assistant fire chief and on the memorial committee. he also helped build the memorial... helping restore this bell from the old fire station ring which will ring after names of fallen firefighters are read at the opening ceremony. it's a way to pay tribute to our fallen firefighters and all firefighters on this september 11th. well that's the problem with today's society, it's so fast pace. you forget about the things like pride and honor and respect. we wanted something that would be impressive and add to the beauty of our station and community, and i think we've done that. flag in wind something another community is looking to do. we don't have a memorial like this here in olmsted county. sheriff torgerson is participating in the touch?a? truck fundraiser, which raises money for a law enforcement memorial at soldier's field park. people will get close up looks at fire and police vehicles and can buy apparel. the fundraiser is a way to bring together all first responders on 9?11. it's kind of evolved to be known as patriots day. while this memorial in stewartville opens today, olmsted sheriff torgerson tells me they're hoping to start building their memorial in spring of 20?19. and the clear lake fire deparment in north iowa is working to remembering the victims of 9?11... for whats expected ahead of an event later today... we go live to kimt news three's kaite huinker... good morning kaite... that's right, annalisa. i'm here at the "world trade center memorial steel", right outside of the clear lake fire department... where 9/11 victims and survivors will be remembered and honored. this portion of steel was given to the clear lake fire department by the families of victims and the "port authority of new york and new jersey." it was brought to north iowa in 2011 by eleven members of the clear lake fire department. right now, you're looking at video from last year's memorial service. (this year's guest speaker is sergeant first class and mason city firefighter/par amedic peter bieber... who served in iraq. tonight's memorial service starts at 5:30, again, here right outside of the clear lake fire department. in clear lake, katie huinker, for the whole schedule for tonight's 9/11 memorial in clear lake, we have it for you on our website kimt.com.