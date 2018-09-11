Speech to Text for Byron vs PEM Girls Soccer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the byron bears./// katie this may have been the most intense soccer game i have ever been to. if you're a fan of defense, well this was your kind of game. bears taking on plainview? elgin?millsville and both teams came out firing. bulldogs madison mccullough takes the left footer a tad high. now its the bears turn courtney slowinski with the beautiful cross but the contact in the box breaks up the play. byron with a couple of missed opportunities. josilyn cordes takes a nice cross but the knee attempt doesn't quite go to plan. slowinski again this time floats it up and a nice grab by sarah ebin. ebin coming to play in the net. cordes again with the shot but a diving save by the keeper keeps it netted at one. in overtime slowinski looks to end it but that ball just barely shoots wide. final chance for the bulldogs mckenzie mccullough with the boot... but that is off target and this game ends