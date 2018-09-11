Speech to Text for One on one with Ken Burns

a lucky few got the chance to see the new documentary about the mayo clinic today. the 2?hour documentary titled "the mayo clinic ? faith ? hope ? science" tells the story of william mayo ? an english immigrant who began practicing medicine with his sons in rochester. here's a look at the line to get ticket's to todays showing. as you can see ? there was quite the crowd hoping to get into the exclusive experience. we wanted to know what inspired the documentary in the first place... and according to executive producer ken burns ? it was his first trip to the mayo i was stunned by it. i had heard about it of course all my life but i don't think i fully understood how unique an institution it was the screening began at 7 tonight... but before that ? there was a block party to "thank rochester... " including live music ? food ? and games. and if burns looks familiar... it's not his first time in minnesota. in fact... it's his third project in the state... and none of them were connected.xxx minnesotans can take some pride that they're in the center of the universe of a lot of things we're doing. the documentary will air on p?b?s on tuesday ? september 25th at 8 p?m.