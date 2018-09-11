Speech to Text for Fatal shooting latest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first ?/// developing story the latest developments in a fatal shooting. it happened just after 4 this morning at bob's trailer court ? in the 19?hundred block of marion road southeast in rochester./// kimt has had multiple reporters on scene throughout the day and night to get the latest on the investigation.. and here's what we know at this hour. police found 38 year?old brandon arndt when they arrived at the residence. he was shot in the head and lying inside the back door of his trailer. the caller told police someone knocked on the door and when arndt answered ? there was a loud noise and the caller found arndt had been shot. despite life? saving efforts from both fire personnell and gold cross ambulance ? arndt was pronounced dead at the scene./// but it's the investigation (after that point that is leaving us with more questions than answers tonight. the investigation has taken many turns today... from k?9 units to the use of a police drone ? we reached out to rochester police a few minutes ago ? and as of now we have no updates to the investigation./// while authorities continue to search for clues tonight... community members are searching for hope. charles jackson started this prayer circle with brandon arndt's loved ones today. jackson doesn't know the victim... but is in the process of planning a vigil for him ? while also showing support for his loved ones.xxx just by huggin somebody is that you bring that electricity and love that hope you know to let em know that somebody love you. and despite only being 3 quarters of the way through 20?18... this morning's homicide brings this year to a tie for the city's deadliest year for murders in the past 25. it's the fifth homicide since january... when alexander weiss (wise) was charged in the murder of muhammade rahim. then in march ? sao (sow) yim junior and eric lee were charged in the shooting death of ahmed naadf (naff). later that month ? a double homicide.... glenn johnson is now facing charges in connection to the deaths of phillip hicks and eric flemming./// developing story and