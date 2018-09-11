Clear

Funding for wellness

The money is coming to keep people healthy.

Posted: Mon Sep 10 20:52:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 10 20:52:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

third./// two wellness initiatives in plymouth are getting some money... thanks to the cerro gordo county department of public health and the health for life board. the plymouth fitness class was awarded nearly 3? hundred dollars to purchase new fitness equipment... while the plymouth parks and recreation department received 35? hundred dollars for a planned community disk golf course in old school park. jody vrieze (vreez) is in charge of the fitness class... which is free to the public and is held at city hall... and now she's working with public health to get equipment for the class.xxx "public health donated all of our equipment, steps, weights, mats. and now, most recently, we're gonna use their money for jump ropes, some disks." the vikings kicked off their season yesterday... and already have a big division game this weekend. what coach zimmer has to say about facing the green bay packers. plus ? a beautiful day out on the course. we have highlights from the niacc fall invitational.///
Community Events