1 Killed, Other Driver Injured in Crash

It happened on the Avenue of the Saints in Cerro Gordo County.

Posted: Mon Sep 10 18:16:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 10 18:16:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for 1 Killed, Other Driver Injured in Crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one person is dead after a crash in cerro gordo county. it shut down avenue of the saints for nearly 3?hours. this is a look at the scene from earlier today. troopers tell kimt the driver of the car was headed the wrong way when they struck a van head on. the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. the person in the van is being treated for minor injures. as harvest season approaches ? trooper tell us people need to be more vigilant on the roadways. xxx one of the big concerns we are going to have coming this fall is harvest. come in 1 to 3 weeks we are going to start to see combines moving some of the crops out of the field so we are going to have slow moving implements on some of the roadways so people just need to be aware. this is the second death on a cerro gordo county roadway this year. the names of the victims involved in todays crash.... are not yet released.///
