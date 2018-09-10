Clear

Walk with a Doc

People are getting the chance to walk and talk with a local doctor

Posted: Mon Sep 10 18:09:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 10 18:09:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Walk with a Doc

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tyler./// mercy medical center north iowa is giving people a chance to walk and talk with a doctor. todays topic .... dieting. those walking are talking to a professional about dieting all while getting actice. event organizers say they want to educate people on the types of foods they should be eating... saying variety of color is the fruit of life. they also hope to push the idea of an active lifestyle. xxx <a lot of times i think people are afraid of starting a program because they stink i'm not an athlete i don't work out i don't run i'm not a jogger and i guess we're trying to get people understand is exercise can be just as simple as taking a walk > the next walk with a
Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
We're tracking warmer temperatures
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

1 Killed, Other Driver Injured in Crash

Image

Walk with a Doc

Image

Man Arrested After Robbery

Image

Homicide Investigation

Image

Freeborn County deputies to get body cameras

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Monday

Image

My Money Monday - Tips for overspending

Image

The latest on a Cerro Gordo County crash

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Moose on the loose in Colorado neighborhood

Image

Snouts up! Dogs show off surfing skills in charity surf-a-thon

Community Events