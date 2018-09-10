Speech to Text for Man Arrested After Robbery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a mason city man is behind bars after police say he escorted two victims he robbed to his apartment. authorities say 59 year old mckinley dudley approached a male and female at 6th street and north federal avenue around... ... 9 p?m last night... and asked them if they wanted to get shot. after threatening them with an object that appeared to be a gun... he demanded they empty their pockets and bags... he then walked the victims to his apartment near 5th street northwest and washington... authorities tell kimt dudley did allow the victims to leave. austin lorenzen lives near by... and says the crime in the area is getting out of "my neighbors car was stolen in the past, my car was stolen, my taurus, by a person that's going to prison now. their house was robbed, there's a house right down there... it doesn't get talked about, but it's not good." dudley is in custody... and charged with robbery in the