Clear

Man Arrested After Robbery

McKinley Dudley is accused of escorting the 2 victims he robbed to his Mason City apartment

Posted: Mon Sep 10 17:51:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 10 17:51:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Man Arrested After Robbery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a mason city man is behind bars after police say he escorted two victims he robbed to his apartment. authorities say 59 year old mckinley dudley approached a male and female at 6th street and north federal avenue around... ... 9 p?m last night... and asked them if they wanted to get shot. after threatening them with an object that appeared to be a gun... he demanded they empty their pockets and bags... he then walked the victims to his apartment near 5th street northwest and washington... authorities tell kimt dudley did allow the victims to leave. austin lorenzen lives near by... and says the crime in the area is getting out of "my neighbors car was stolen in the past, my car was stolen, my taurus, by a person that's going to prison now. their house was robbed, there's a house right down there... it doesn't get talked about, but it's not good." dudley is in custody... and charged with robbery in the
Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
We're tracking warmer temperatures
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

1 Killed, Other Driver Injured in Crash

Image

Walk with a Doc

Image

Man Arrested After Robbery

Image

Homicide Investigation

Image

Freeborn County deputies to get body cameras

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Monday

Image

My Money Monday - Tips for overspending

Image

The latest on a Cerro Gordo County crash

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Moose on the loose in Colorado neighborhood

Image

Snouts up! Dogs show off surfing skills in charity surf-a-thon

Community Events