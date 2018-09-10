Clear

Homicide Investigation

Rochester police are asking people to come forward if they know anything about a homicide that happened at a Rochester trailer park

Posted: Mon Sep 10 17:47:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 10 17:47:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

and tonight ? they're asking the public for help in solving this crime.xxx rochester police know very little tonight... regarding what exactly happened in bob's trailer court in the wee hours of this morning. captain john sherwin tells me they're gathering information from the following... individuals always know... something. one of those individuals includes neighbor thomas moe... who's lived in bob's trailer court for nearly two decades. he tells kimt he saw a brown impala parked at the trailer... and heard an argument around 4 o'clock this morning. i peeked out, looked out, i seen that. i didn't think it was any of my business so i went back in. but if i would've known that was going on, i would've done more. as authorities are busy looking for clues into the murder... ... moe is looking for justice. if they done what they done, they should get punished for it. (nat: he had so much to live for tonight... family and coming up tonight on kimt new 3 at ten... hear the efforts being taken from community members to make sure something like this doesn't happen again. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3.///
