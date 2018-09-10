Speech to Text for Freeborn County deputies to get body cameras

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

last tuesday the freeborn county board of comisssioners voted to purchase 14 new body cameras for deputies working out on the streets and seven more for detention deputies working in the jail. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox is live outside of the county's government center. jeremiah - what are you learning about the new cameras?xxx freeborn co sheriffs cams-lintro-3 amy-the cost is nearly 37- thousand dollars to supply officers with body cameras freeborn co sheriffs cams-lintro-2 and i spoke to county sheriff kurt freitag and residents who tell me this is a way to create transparency through law enforcement.xx x freeborn co sheriffs cams-mpkg-1 new row 2 jon bendickson-mpkg-2 it's decided...deputie s partolling the street will get body cameras to use while patrolling the area. i spoke to many people throughout the county and they all agree this is a necessity. one of the people i spoke to...cody shawn...was just released from jail. he says from his own experience...som etimes the words officers say... don't match to what actually happened.xxx new row 2 jon bendickson-mpkg-3 several situations go where it aint really go how the prosecutors or the police write it up how the prosecutors say it in court and they take it to the extreme max so i defiently think body cams and you can see a clear vision of whats really going on and it'll just save alot of people...a lot of lives you know what im saying. / freeborn co sheriffs cams-ltag-2 i spoke to sheriff freitag who says the same thing... he tells me this will strenghten cases against criminals and if an deputy does something wrong. they'll have proof. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. the body cameras are expected to be delivered by january at the latest.