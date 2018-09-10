Speech to Text for Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Monday

quiet and dry weather across north iowa and southern minnesota and not only quiet and dry weather but also much cooler temperatures. we're going to see changes take place this week as temperatures will start to rise. overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50's overnight tonight and then we'll see highs in the upper 70's for tuesday. highs the rest of this week will generally hang around the 80 degree mark as we remain dry with plenty of sunshine. the end of the week and beginning of the weekend will warm up into the lower 80's. the weekend will be dry, but it will be warmer and humid with temperatures staying in the lower 80's. we're tracking more showers and storms early next week. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: mid 50's. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: mostly sunny. highs: upper 70's. winds: south at 6 to 12 mph. tuesday night: mostly clear. lows: upper 50's. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph.