Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Monday

Posted: Mon Sep 10 15:38:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Tyler Roney

quiet and dry weather across north iowa and southern minnesota and not only quiet and dry weather but also much cooler temperatures. we're going to see changes take place this week as temperatures will start to rise. overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50's overnight tonight and then we'll see highs in the upper 70's for tuesday. highs the rest of this week will generally hang around the 80 degree mark as we remain dry with plenty of sunshine. the end of the week and beginning of the weekend will warm up into the lower 80's. the weekend will be dry, but it will be warmer and humid with temperatures staying in the lower 80's. we're tracking more showers and storms early next week. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: mid 50's. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: mostly sunny. highs: upper 70's. winds: south at 6 to 12 mph. tuesday night: mostly clear. lows: upper 50's. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. national news 1-intro-2 hurricane
Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
