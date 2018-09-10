Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Update: No arrest yet in early-morning Rochester homicide Full Story

Snouts up! Dogs show off surfing skills in charity surf-a-thon

Dogs show off their skills on the waves at Helen Woodward’s 13th Annual Dog Surf-a-Thon.

Posted: Mon Sep 10 08:21:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 10 08:28:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

Speech to Text for Snouts up! Dogs show off surfing skills in charity surf-a-thon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

DEL MAR, Calif. -- Snouts up!

A dog surf-a-thon was held at Del Mar Dog Beach in Del Mar, California on Sunday.

More than 70 dogs got to show off their skills on the waves – to help other pets at Helen Woodward's 13th Annual Dog Surf-a-Thon.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Helen Woodward Animal Center to help orphan pets.

Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Warmer weather returns alongside more sunshine.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Moose on the loose in Colorado neighborhood

Image

Snouts up! Dogs show off surfing skills in charity surf-a-thon

Image

homicide investigation in rochester

Image

Your Monday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Ken Burn's Mayo Clinic documentary debuts tonight

Image

Homicide investigation underway in southeast Rochester

Image

Governor Dayton marks Sept 9th as RPL Day

Image

BDPA helps students of color

Image

Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Grape Stomp at Four Daughters

Community Events