homicide investigation in rochester

Posted: Mon Sep 10 07:10:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 10 07:10:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

off. breaking we are continuing to follow breaking news in rochester this morning... police confirm one dead after an early morning shooting around 4 at bob's trailer court... which is located off marion road in southeast rochester.... police tell us the suspect is still on the loose... we go live now to kimt news 3's annalisa pardo... good morning this is rochester's 4th homicide this year and the first since march.... we will continue to bring you updates all morning long on daybreak.... the first since march.... we will continue to bring you updates all morning long on daybreak.... this is
