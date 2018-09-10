Speech to Text for homicide investigation in rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

off. breaking we are continuing to follow breaking news in rochester this morning... police confirm one dead after an early morning shooting around 4 at bob's trailer court... which is located off marion road in southeast rochester.... police tell us the suspect is still on the loose... we go live now to kimt news 3's annalisa pardo... good morning this is rochester's 4th homicide this year and the first since march.... we will continue to bring you updates all morning long on daybreak.... the first since march.... we will continue to bring you updates all morning long on daybreak.... this is