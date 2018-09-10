Your Monday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Clear
Posted: Mon Sep 10 05:10:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 10 05:10:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sara Knox

after a perfect weekend, a near?perfect work week returns. sunshine will, once again, be in full force to kick off our monday with temperatures hovering around the average for the day in the middle 70s. stronger southerly winds will return tonight and through tuesday, which will help bring a burst of warmer air back into the area. we'll keep with the sunshine as highs climb above the average starting tuesday and heading into the weekend. this will bring about the return of summer before cooler weather returns next week. highs will climb into the lower 80s wednesday through saturday with our next chance for some isolated shower and storm development late on saturday. today: mostly sunny. lows: mid 70s winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: mid 50s. winds: south at 5 mph. tuesday: mostly sunny/breezy. highs: upper 70s. winds: south at 5 to 15 mph. gusts up to 25
Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 51°
Warmer weather returns alongside more sunshine.
