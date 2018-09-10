Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Search for suspect underway after man shot, killed in Rochester Full Story

Ken Burn's Mayo Clinic documentary debuts tonight

Ken Burn's Mayo Clinic documentary debuts tonight

Posted: Mon Sep 10 05:05:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 10 05:05:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Ken Burn's Mayo Clinic documentary debuts tonight

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

if you didn't get a chance to pick up free tickets for the screening of the ken burns film "the mayo clinic ? faith ? hope and science" well that you're out of luck because the premiere tonight is sold out. that's right we called the mayo civic center box office and they told us a limited amount of single seats we're left on friday but as of saturday they were all gone. the highly anticipated documentary is showing tonight ? two weeks before it airs nationwide on p?b?s. now the screening tonight starts you don't need a ticket to the screening tonight to celebrate to film ? that's because mayo clinic is hosting a community? wide block party right here in front of the mayo civic center. mayo ceo dr john noseworthy tells us its their way of thanking the city of rochester for playing a huge role in mayo's success over the past 150 years. it also gives the entire community a chance to celebrate the mayo clinic film even if they don't have tickets to the screening. noseworthy says having an award?winning documentary film maker like ken burns "ken burns usually does things like the vietnam war or jazz or baseball, and world war ii that kind of thing but he sought us out because he knew mayo clinic is a great american story and it's the first film he's made of a private institution so we are incredibly honored, we're eager to see the film." here are the details on the block party. it kicks of at 4:30 this afternoon. there will be family?friendly activities and will feature live music and food. after the screening at 10:15
Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Warmer weather returns alongside more sunshine.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Ken Burn's Mayo Clinic documentary debuts tonight

Image

Homicide investigation underway in southeast Rochester

Image

Governor Dayton marks Sept 9th as RPL Day

Image

BDPA helps students of color

Image

Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Grape Stomp at Four Daughters

Image

Feeling the Beat for HLHS

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Sports OT highlights - Part 2

Community Events