Speech to Text for Ken Burn's Mayo Clinic documentary debuts tonight

if you didn't get a chance to pick up free tickets for the screening of the ken burns film "the mayo clinic ? faith ? hope and science" well that you're out of luck because the premiere tonight is sold out. that's right we called the mayo civic center box office and they told us a limited amount of single seats we're left on friday but as of saturday they were all gone. the highly anticipated documentary is showing tonight ? two weeks before it airs nationwide on p?b?s. now the screening tonight starts you don't need a ticket to the screening tonight to celebrate to film ? that's because mayo clinic is hosting a community? wide block party right here in front of the mayo civic center. mayo ceo dr john noseworthy tells us its their way of thanking the city of rochester for playing a huge role in mayo's success over the past 150 years. it also gives the entire community a chance to celebrate the mayo clinic film even if they don't have tickets to the screening. noseworthy says having an award?winning documentary film maker like ken burns "ken burns usually does things like the vietnam war or jazz or baseball, and world war ii that kind of thing but he sought us out because he knew mayo clinic is a great american story and it's the first film he's made of a private institution so we are incredibly honored, we're eager to see the film." here are the details on the block party. it kicks of at 4:30 this afternoon. there will be family?friendly activities and will feature live music and food. after the screening at 10:15