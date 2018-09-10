Speech to Text for Homicide investigation underway in southeast Rochester

breaking breaking news... police confirm one person is dead in an active homicide investigation. a man was killed around 4 this morning at bob's trailer court off marion road in southeast rochester.... police tell us the suspect is still on the loose... we go live now to kimt news 3's annalisa pardo... good morning this is rochester's 4th homicide this year and the first since march.... we will continue to bring you updates all morning long on daybreak....