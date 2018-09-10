Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Search for suspect underway after man shot, killed in Rochester Full Story

Homicide investigation underway in southeast Rochester

Homicide investigation underway in southeast Rochester

Posted: Mon Sep 10 05:02:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 10 05:02:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Homicide investigation underway in southeast Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking breaking news... police confirm one person is dead in an active homicide investigation. a man was killed around 4 this morning at bob's trailer court off marion road in southeast rochester.... police tell us the suspect is still on the loose... we go live now to kimt news 3's annalisa pardo... good morning this is rochester's 4th homicide this year and the first since march.... we will continue to bring you updates all morning long on daybreak....
Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Warmer weather returns alongside more sunshine.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Ken Burn's Mayo Clinic documentary debuts tonight

Image

Homicide investigation underway in southeast Rochester

Image

Governor Dayton marks Sept 9th as RPL Day

Image

BDPA helps students of color

Image

Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Grape Stomp at Four Daughters

Image

Feeling the Beat for HLHS

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Sports OT highlights - Part 2

Community Events