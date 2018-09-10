Speech to Text for BDPA helps students of color

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with disabilities... and minorities are often underrepresen ted in science and engineering. that's according to the national center for science and engineering statistics. an organization in rochester is working to change that. k?i?m?t news threes jeremiah wilcox explains how.xxx reporter: inside the rochester international event center young people of color are getting the opportunity to see a future in information technology. sot: technology and engineering these are very difficult things to learn vo:it's a program that's given young students a head start in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math for nearly two decades... the black data processing associates or b?d?p?a. sot: allow us access to multiple resources that will further us as a company. vo: the b?d?pa has helped this young start?up company called favr . creator solomon antoine tells me it started out of necessity. sot: in october i turned 18 and i wanted to be an uber driver and in the middle of the process uber was like hey you're too young and you haven't had your license long enough... i was like oh well that's kind of stupid so i was like you know what i'm going to make my own ride sharing app. vo:andthat idea blossomed into a different one... favr is an app that connects local residents... who may not have time to complete tasks like cutting grass or shoveling snow ? to people who will do it for them. (nat? that's what b?d? p?a vice president michael wulf says this program is all about. sot: it's a safe space where you and come in and be yourself we understand different cultures different styles different b?d?p?a is open to all who are interested in stem fields. to learn more about becoming a member... go to kimt dot com and click on this story under local