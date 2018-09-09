Clear

Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Beautiful weather continues

Posted: Sun Sep 09 19:27:33 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Sep 09 19:27:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Brandon Libby

Speech to Text for Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the weather has been as perfect as it gets for this weekend and it looks like the nice weather is here to stay for a while. first off, we will see a few passing clouds this afternoon with cooler fall?like temperatures. tonight, it will be chilly once again with lows in the upper 40's. we will see some more cloud cover for monday but we will see sun mixing in and will stay dry. highs will remain in the lower to mid 70's. we will have mostly sunny skies for tuesday through thursday with a strong southerly wind kicking in on tuesday bringing in some very warm air with highs in the low 80's from wednesday through friday. our next rain chance will arrive on saturday after partly cloudy skies for friday. tonight: mostly clear. lows: upper 40's winds: southeast at 3 to 6 mph. monday: mix of sun and clouds. highs: lower to mid 70's. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph.
Mason City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
A warm up is on the way
