Speech to Text for Grape Stomp at Four Daughters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

every year in spring valley. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was at four daughters vineyard and winery today to check out their 7th annual grape stomp... and even get in on some of the fun.xxx (nat: kelly versus annalise ladies and gentlemen to see who can stomp out the most juice here we go get ready to roll in 3 2 1 go you gotta have fast feet annalise go the competition is intense ? and very messy. teams are stomping their way through the event's bracket ? with a goal of stomping as much grape juice as they can into a bucket as quickly as possible. the event is kicking off the september grape harvest season... but it's also in celebration of four daughters vineyard and winery being named usa today's number 2 winery restaurant in the country. "we were honored just to be nominated and then to come in number two is great. last year we were number 3 so we just keep moving up every year" more than 80 teams competed in this year's grape stomp. in spring valley annalise johnson kimt news