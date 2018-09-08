Speech to Text for Feeling the Beat for HLHS

the austin people are coming together today at the mayo clinic... for a disease that affects about one in more than four thousand babies in the u? s each year... hypoplastic left heart syndrome. that's according to the center for disease control. kimt news three's annalise johnson joins us live in studio... annalise ? what is this condition?xxx calyn ? hypoplastic left heart syndrome ? or hlhs ? is a critical congenital heart defect that occurs when the left side of a baby's heart doesn't form correctly during pregnancy. here's some pictures from the c?d?c that show a normal heart compared to heart with h?l? h?s. the condition affects normal blood flow through the heart. and today at the mayo clinic ? hlhs patients ? their families ? and those who help them are coming together at the "feel the beat" event.xxx nat: music at the mayo clinic gonda building ? families ? advocates ? researchers ? and clinicians are "feeling the beat" for hypoplastic left heart syndrome. college student gabrielle wanek was diagnosed with the condition before she was even born. "there's nothing that hinders me. my parents were always really adamant about try everything do whatever you want don't stay on the sidelines." nat: there it goes michelle waletzko is the mother of a heart?healthy daughter and her three year old son isaac ? who also has hlhs. "it's been ups and downs and i think every family has a different journey. some are better ? some are worse ? but we've kind of wavered ? gone up the hill and down the hill ? things were not so great at the beginning ? and then things were really really good" at the event ? kids and families got to make arts and crafts ? make care packages for the children at ronald mcdonald house ? and check out other heart and science? centered activities. michelle and gabrielle are enjoying being around other people and families who know what hlhs is all about. "its really really important as a mom and especially as a parent to find another person who can talk the same lingo the same verbage. people dont really understand it unless youre going through it" "its different because at the time when i was younger i didnt think many people had it because i thought it was super rare. it is still really rare ? but its in a sense saddening but also uplifting to see that theyre doing well ? but its also sad because they have the disease." when people learn about hlhs ? gabrielle doesn't want people to see her as 'different' "ive had people who ive told right away and they treat me entirely different then what they were originally" but michelle wants people to understand the severity of hlhs. "there is no fix to hlhs. its a set of surgeries that can prolong their life but its not a fix to a diagnosis. its not ? youre cured. its not ? youve had a surgery and now you're better. there's always scares and fears" however ? despite the seriousness of the disease ? her son and other children with hlhs are still like any other kids. "we don't have to bubble wrap him. he still babies born with h?l?h?s need surgeries or other procedures soon after birth ? and may require other medical interventions throughout their lifetime according to the center for disease control. live in the rochester studio, annalise johnson, kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. currently there is no cure for hypoplastic left heart syndrome. if the defect is very complex ? people who have the condition may have to get a heart