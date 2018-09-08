Speech to Text for Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brandon wx what a gorgeous weekend it has been and a complete 180 from last week. we will have a beautiful day of tailgating and celebrating, if you are watching the cy?hawk game. sunny skies continue this evening with clear skies and patchy fog tonight. lows will be chilly, in the upper 40's. sunshine continues for sunday with highs in the lower 70's ? absolutely beautiful. we will continue the nice weather for all of the workweek with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and a slight rain chance on friday. highs will be warming up to the upper 70's by tuesday and then into the lower 80's for the rest of the week. rain chances will persist for next weekend. tonight: mostly clear/patchy fog. lows: upper 40's winds: east at 5 to 10 mph. sunday: mostly sunny. highs: lower 70's. winds: east southeast at 5 to 10 mph. sunday night: thanks