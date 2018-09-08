Speech to Text for Sports OT highlights - Part 2

turn it around. we pick this one up with just 4 minutes to go in the half. it's a quick and dirty hand off to alex sneling who drives in for the t-d. ghv has a quick comeback with a handoff to isaac knutson, he sprints and then spins his way into the endzone. it's the lions who have the last laugh with jaylen devries is going to float a deep pass right into your living room, it's caught by drew enke who takes it to the house. lowerthirdlinescore:sports ot ghv clear lake 14 44 4th lions leading at last check 44 to 14. wf cs-wvo-1 lowerthird2line:warhawks vs. panthers manly, ia the panthers of central springs are hosting the warhawks after the snap, the panthers' daylan marker will carry the ball dodging some traffic for a central springs first down. then this one from cs' aizik hadak. he'll run the ball down the outside for another first and ten. things are starting to get exciting now. here's the snap... and central springs' daylan marker will make it to the touchdown knees down. spencer nash hammering is wy over the goal line. lowerthirdlinescore:sports ot west fork central springs 34 25 final warhawks win this one 34 to 25. np new-wvo-1 lowerthird2line:nashua-plainfi eld vs. newman mason city, ia the knights are hosting nashua- plainfield. ben jacobs finds himself a hrad first down. kyle armour gets the call this time good for another newman first down. good ball control and jacobs keeps it rolling another first down. good running sets this up merrite mccardle to brady gatton that's good for six. lowerthirdlinescore:sports ot nashua-plainfield newman 0 41 final newman goes on to win this one 41 to 0. pine island byron-wvo-1 lowerthird2line:pine island vs. byron byron, mn byron taking on pine island, first drive for the panthers josh navratil busts through the left side for a first down. few plays later carter o'reilly connects with logan andrist for another first down. but the defense comes up huge for the bears as ben steinessen takes one away from the panthers with a leaping interception. byron uses that momentum in their favor. caleb christensen with the dart to connor strain. lowerthirdlinescore:sports ot pine island byron 14 17 final bears take it 17-14. pem rl-wvo-1 lowerthird2line:p-e-m vs. rochester lourdes rochester, mn tonight at heintz stadium - the lourdes eagles took on the p-e-m bulldogs. in the first drive of the game... eagles' q-b matthew hayford sends it high and far to trey billmeier... who runs it in for the first score of the night. we're in the second quarter now... and if you didn't see hayford's arm before - here it is again. he spots tight end hayden brown all the way down field... and it takes a pack of bulldogs to eventually bring him down within the 10. and puts the eagles right in place for another t-d... this time run in by senior zach jungels. lowerthirdlinescore:sports ot plainview-elgin-millville rochester lourdes 15 45 final the eagles go on to win the game..... 45 to 15. / it's that time of the night where we pull brandon libby out of the storm center for libby's lightning plays-- and with no lightning tonight in the foracts theirs a lot to choose from. brandon what did you find? libby lightning plays-vo-3 finally it is a football friday without the threat of rain and there is a bit of a chill in the air, we're showing you the best four highlights from local teams. libby lightning plays-pkg-1 libby lightning plays-vo-2 good running sets this up merrite mccardle to brady gatton that's good for six with a smooth slide at the end. mathew hayford with the keeper he turns on the jets, makes the defenders miss left and right and takes this one all the way home to the sound of screaming fans and has an emphatic dive to score. nect it's the lions, jaylen devries, put your 3d glasses on here, he is going to float a deep pass right into your living room, it's caught by drew enke who takes it to the house. lastly, seconds before the half-- fake handoff-- and logan benjegardes connects with nathan cordle, big man is streaking and gets the one handed reach, touchdown vikes. football weather was nice, will it hold up?