Sports OT highlights - Part 1

getting highlights tonight from nine different games the golden bears are the second highest scoring in class and a and they are showing that tonight. first drive of the game-- hand off to preston kohlaas finds some room down the middle pushing shoving for a first down setting up this. brad capesius with the keeper for six. bulldogs bullying back pitch to elijah stene he has some room to the outside go go go go brought down just inside outside the goal line. cael boehmer will finish this one himself. golden bears goes on to win this one 48 to 28. the northwood kensett vikings havent allowed a single touchdown yet this year and it continues through threee. seconds before the half-- fake handoff-- and logan benjegardes connects with nathan cordle and he turns on the jets touchdown vikes. and their defense looking good freshman kyle nichols boom goes the dynamite. third quarter vikes conitnue pass to lane anderson first down. setting up this anderson runs through this one in for six. northwood- kensett win this one 42 to 8. mayo facing defending state champion owatonna. defense forcing pressure as the huskies get to cade sheehan. sheehan though making plays on his feet. takes the scramble out of bounds and tack on 15 yards due to a late hit. owatonna doing what they do best, moving the football on the ground. jason williamson with a burst of speed and finally brought down at mid-field. huskies will find the end zone as williamson knocks his way through. owatonna wins 37-9. we start in the first quarter, quarterback easton barrus is going to toss one up to logan heaberlin who picks up the first down at the 5. then on a pitch to gustavo suarez, they are able to punch it in for the touchdown. but southeast valley has a quick response. hunter kruse on a deep pass here nyles johnson who weaves through defenders to score the touchdown. later in the half, it's a hand off to kyler fisher who walks in to the endzone. this one ends in ot with the broncos winning 43 36.