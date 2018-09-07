Speech to Text for Unveiling a Historic Menu

north iowa brewery led to a fascinating discovery. menu brewery-vo-1 lowerthird2line:unveiling a historic menu northwood, ia about two and a half years ago...a contractor was working on renovating the current worth brewing company space inside the historic i-o-o-f building in northwood. he came across some painted pieces under a floor board. it was the menu board of the former northwood caf that was in the building in the 19-forties. now...after some restoration work...it is being unveiled to the public.xxx menu brewery-sot-1 lowerthird2line:peter ausenhus co-owner, worth brewing co. "its a real attractive looking piece. a real craftsman was working on this and took a lot of pride in the work, even though it was just a very commercial project." the menu board will be displayed along with other pieces of preserved historic items at the brewerey. / some