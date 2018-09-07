Clear

Honorary Council Member Program

It's a program in Albert Lea made with the growing immigrant community in mind

pounds. / we depend on them to lead and represent the place we live. but not many people know what it's like to be on the city council. now in austin...you can apply to become an honorary city council member. honorary council-vo-1 honorary council-vo-4 councilman steve king says the program was made with the growing immigrant community in mind. honorary members will find themselves in this council chamber...learni ng about how the local government works...and giving input on community issues.xxx honorary council-sot-1 honorary council-sot-3 you really have to go to them and say this is an opportunity for you. we want you to be engaged in our community we want to hear your voice. you bring rich ideas that we might not have even thought of and we want you to be involved in this area of city government the program is still in its beginning stages...but you can pick up an application at city hall...or you can find it on the city's website. the first city council meeting with honorary members involved will be october first. / next on
