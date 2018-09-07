Speech to Text for Law Enforcement Imposter Caller

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's story we first brought you last night at ten...reports of someone calling people in albert lea...pretending to be a police officer. now we're speaking with the deputy chief of police to find out what you should do if you receive one of these calls kimt news three's annalise johnson has more. she joins us from our rochester studio with the latest...annalis e?xxx police imposter-bintro-2 raquel - the albert lea police department is warning people about a phone call multiple people reported receiving yesterday where the caller identifies themselves as "lieutenant reed from the freeborn county sheriff's office." the thing is - there is no lietutenant reed at the freeborn county sheriff's office.xxx police imposter-bpkg-1 police imposter-minipkg-2 deputy chief of police darren hanson says that if you get one of these calls...stop and think. police imposter-minipkg-3 "think about your history. did you receive an email or were you notified that you were going to be on jury duty? did you get a letter from the irs that you do owe money? the irs - the court system - they will not call you if you have a warrant or if you're behind on taxes - they will send you mailings." police imposter-minipkg-4 in this particular phone call - the caller tells the person they are calling that there is an arrest warrant out for them - and they must pay a fine. "i've never seen a warrant issued for failing to reply to jury duty. from what i understand - the court will contact you about missing jury duty but a warrant's not going to be issued for your arrest." / police imposter-btag-2 in this phone call - the caller asks for a fine to be paid in green dot moneypaks. raquel...deputy chief of police hanson tells me that if a caller asks for money to transferred - wired - or given in gift card - it's a good sign the call may not be true. live in the rochester studio annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. the police department is advising people to warn your elderly family members and neighbors about these calls - because they are often the most targeted by misleading phone calls like these. / another update