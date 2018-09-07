Clear

Bridge Closed for Repairs

41st St N bridge in Rochester will be closed for one day for repairs

Posted: Fri Sep 07 17:06:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 07 17:06:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

in rochester is aiming to keep drivers safe. road const-vo-1 road const-vo-2 tomorrow - minnesota department of transportation crews will shut down 41st street north west bridge to repair the concrete joints. we spoke to min-dot and they plan to just have the bridge closed off saturday...if everything goes as planned. ashley helgerson lives near the bridge...and she says she isn't bothered by the repair work. xxx road const-sot-1 road const-sot-2 like i said earlier my safety is more important i want the bridge to be fixed. the concrete needs time to dry and set, so they'll open the bridge once it's dry. / next on kimt news
