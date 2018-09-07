Speech to Text for Battle of the Badges Blood Drive kicks off in Olmsted County

red cross reports that every two seconds someone in the u-s is in need of blood. and to get more people to donate... mayo clinic is taking a different approach. k-i-m-t news threes jeremiah wilcox is live out side of rochester fire station 4 - jeremiah - what are they doing to get people to donate?xxx. blood drive-lintro-3 amy - i'm here at fire station 4 in rochester where local first responders are taking up a new challenge... blood drive-lintro-2 firefighters and police officers are battling it out to see who gets the most people to donate blood.xxx blood drive-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:battle of the badges competition rochester, mn nat: ultimately those red blood cells are carrying oxygen to all our tissues so very important. vo: it's some thing we can't live without...blood. and according to the american red cross- thousands of people need blood transfusions daily. blood drive-pkg-4 sot: we don't have a substitute for blood products so we are completely dependent on our community here. blood drive-pkg-7 vo: on mayo clinic's website they showcase their inventory levels... some of the lowest in stock is o negative. sot: somebody get into a car accident and we don't know their blood type. thats the safe blood we can give them until we figure out their blood type nat: blood machine vo: and that's why frederick de ruiter donates blood. lowerthird2line:frederick de ruiter blood donor sot: this blood is a live saving treatment...bloo d is the for lack of better term life blood of how we exist. blood drive-pkg-9 vo: he's a part of his own personal competition to beat his grandfather's record of 200 blood donations. sot: you know our family's really competetive so i just been coming here every chance i get vo:first responders in olmsted county are participating in a challenging too. gold cross, the sheriff's office, fire department and the rochester police department are all looking to get more people to donate with a campaign called battle of the badges. blood drive-pkg-3 sot: obviously we're team fire a little friendly competition always helps drum up support for causes blood drive-pkg-10 vo: as a fire fighter holly knows first hand how quick access to blood can be the difference between life and death. sot: we do respond to medical emergencies along with our brother and sisters in law enforcement and emergency medical service ambulance services so we are all very well aware of blood emergencies and the need for blood. vo: fredrick says he plans to continue to donate blood...to save lives. sot: i'm doing this for the long haul slow and steady wins the race. / blood drive-ltag-2 the team with the highest number of donation participants will win bragging rights and a trophy. and you can let me know what team you're on by taking to twitter and using the hashtag battle of the badges. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. to donate blood you can stop at the mayo's hilton building or saint mary's. just tell staff there that you want to participate in the battle of the badges... and which agency you want to support. /