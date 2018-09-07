Speech to Text for Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-4 the remnants of what was formerly tropical storm gordon is bringing cloud cover to portions of the area. we'll be dry tonight as temperatures fall back into the upper 40's to the lower 50's. sunshine will continue throughout this weekend as high pressure takes over and keeps us dry throughout all of saturday and sunday. highs will be in the lower 70's for both saturday and sunday along with overnight lows dipping into the upper 40's to near 50 degrees. the dry weather will continue into next week as temperatures begin to rise. we'll start the week out in the mid 70's on monday and then steadily climb into the upper 70's to near 80 by next thursday and friday. it looks like we will stay dry throughout this stretch! tonight: partly cloudy. lows: upper 40's to lower 50's. winds: northeast at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: mostly sunny. highs: lower 70's. winds: east at 6 to 12 mph. saturday night: mostly clear. lows: upper 40's to near 50. winds: east at 5 to 10 mph.