Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast.

Posted: Fri Sep 07 15:47:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 07 15:47:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Tyler Roney

Speech to Text for Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-4 the remnants of what was formerly tropical storm gordon is bringing cloud cover to portions of the area. we'll be dry tonight as temperatures fall back into the upper 40's to the lower 50's. sunshine will continue throughout this weekend as high pressure takes over and keeps us dry throughout all of saturday and sunday. highs will be in the lower 70's for both saturday and sunday along with overnight lows dipping into the upper 40's to near 50 degrees. the dry weather will continue into next week as temperatures begin to rise. we'll start the week out in the mid 70's on monday and then steadily climb into the upper 70's to near 80 by next thursday and friday. it looks like we will stay dry throughout this stretch! tonight: partly cloudy. lows: upper 40's to lower 50's. winds: northeast at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: mostly sunny. highs: lower 70's. winds: east at 6 to 12 mph. saturday night: mostly clear. lows: upper 40's to near 50. winds: east at 5 to 10 mph. cincy update-vo-3 we
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
A Beautiful Weekend is on the Way!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive kicks off in Olmsted County

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Civil War Reenactment kicks off in Mason City

Image

Your Friday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Underrepresented student success at UMR

Image

High school teaches students to be good citizens

Image

Two arrested after shot fired in Rochester

Image

Osage Gets Past St. Ansgar

Image

Austin band gets big gig

Image

Roads Closed Due to Washouts

Community Events