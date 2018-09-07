Clear
Civil War Reenactment kicks off in Mason City

The reenactment will recreate the Battle of Pleasant Hill.

Posted: Fri Sep 07 15:45:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 07 15:45:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

the sound of gunfire this weekend in mason city... don't be alarmed.xxx civil war reenactment-vo-1 natural sound lowerthird2line:annual civil war reenactment mason city, ia the 25th annual civil war reenactment is taking place this weekend in east park. students from john adams middle school and newman catholic got a sneak peek at what the event will feature. it includes infantry and artillery drills... an auction... a military ball at the band shell... and a reenactment of the battle of pleasant hill. seth mangas is a sergeant with the 3rd iowa volunteer cavalry regiment...and says that it's important to learn about history and keep it alive.xxx civil war reenactment-sot-1 lowerthird2line:seth mangas 3rd regiment iowa volunteer cavalry "we made those mistakes in the past', and they improve on that, or they say, hey that was actually a good improvement, let's keep it going. history is a necessity in life." activities kick off tomorrow morning at 7 with the reveille...with the battle beginning at 2:30. the reenactment goes until sunday afternoon.
