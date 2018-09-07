Clear

Underrepresented student success at UMR

as our population becomes more diverse... so too are colleges and universities. american higher education is admitting a record number of underrepresen ted students ? like students of color and first? generation students. this year 36 percent of university of minnesota rochester's freshman class are students of color ? more importantly ? the success rate of these students is above the national rate. kimt news three's deedee stiean explain how umr is closing the achievement gap and why it matters to the entire community. take a look. these students are your future health care providers. maha siddiqui is a junior in the bachelor of sciences and health sciences program at umr. she's also a part of what's called the "living and learning" community ? which was started to support the success of underrepresen ted students like herself who will transform the health care field. "coming from a high school where no one looked like this, k?12 and having students that didn't quite understand, i'm now in an environment with students that look like me or even students that don't look like me but have some similarities where we can kind of grow together like that." chancellor lori carrol helped launch the living? learning communities and tells us the relationships that a formed between students and staff sets umr apart from other colleges and universities and may be a key to closing the achievement gap. "our facuilty is really on the verge of a breakthrough in being able to discern why there is no achievement gap, no opportunity gap, what i would call a relationship gap has been the primary challenge for the systemic situation in higher education." having a diverse student body has positive outcomes for those on campus ? but it's also a benefit to the entire community. "the more diverse the health care workforce the greater the public health outcomes so the result long?term is good for all of us." umr staff is continuing to research the relationship? driven practices being implimented on campus and how that relates to high student success rates.
