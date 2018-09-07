Speech to Text for High school teaches students to be good citizens

high school is aiming to make kids not just good students ? but good people. kimt news three's annalisa pardo is taking a closer look at the byron innovation team./// byron is taking it's lessons outside the classroom to solve real problems in the community. byron high school princial steven willman and staff member jen hegna are starting up byron innovation team, a new club at the school. they're seeing the world in a different way than we are, and there maybe they have something they're tied to, and their legacy might be a problem we don't even see. students will help address problems in the community using a method called human? centered design. the beautiful thing about human center design, is that it's based on empathy. so you really get to know the people who are having problems to better design a solution for them. solutions can be anything from bringing a much needed stop sign in the community to starting a program to help feed the hungry. but the club is about it's more than solving problems, it's about empowering students. it's like what are the things that we can give them now so they can help support our community. it's really creating in our students that, 'i can, i will, and i did.' the school is hosting an informational meeting for students today but principal willman says they've already seen interest from students with applications filled out online. in the students get the chance to share the solutions they came up with, with the community in spring. and in the next few minutes we take a closer look at the human center design, and what makes this method so groundbreakin