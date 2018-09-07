Speech to Text for Two arrested after shot fired in Rochester

createthatscholars in a to achieve s"the communishould t breaking and we have some breaking news from overnight. two people are arrested this morning after a gun shot in downtown rochester. yeah it all started around 11?30 last night. police tell us one gun was was fired on first avenue southwest and 6th avenue... and the arrest was made just a block away. live with more about how police made the arrest... we go live to kimt news 3 dee?dee stiepan who is live from where it all happen... tyler and arielle. that's right... last night... this was a very active scene. police came to this corner after a witness just down this street says he saw a man and a woman aruging. they stopped on this corner... when the witness says the man pulled out a gun... firing one shot into the air. the woman then took off running. this is video shortly after the shot was fired... police were investigating on scene after talking with the witness. they did find one shell casing on the corner. police were able to get a good description of the suspects from a security camera right about them. a short?time later... patrol officers came across a couple yelling at each other just a block from where the shooting happened... and the couple matched the suspects they were looking for. that's when police moved in to arrest 38? year james grant and the female. they searched a home where they were arrested and found a gun inside. grant is being booked in the olmsted county jail on domestic assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, and felon with a gun. live in rochester... thank you dee? dee...